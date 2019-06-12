Disney nabs permits for new Marvel-themed land at California Adventure park

The Millennium Falcon starship is pictured onstage during a dedication ceremony for the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction at Disneyland Park on May 29 in Anaheim, Calif. From left, “Star Wars” film franchise creator George Lucas, cast members Billy Dee Williams and Mark Hamill, Walt Disney Co. Chairman and CEO Bob Iger and cast member Harrison Ford stand onstage. The Associated Press

As “Star Wars” fans crowd into the new Galaxy’s Edge land at Disneyland, a project featuring the adventures of Spider-man, Iron Man and other heroes takes shape across the way at Disney California Adventure.





The Walt Disney Co. has reeled in a new batch of permits for its forthcoming Marvel Comics-themed land, the Los Angeles Times reports.





A restroom overhaul, a 2,071-square-foot retail outlet, a microbrewery, a character meet-and-greet area and improvements to behind-the-scenes buildings are among projects covered by the new Anaheim city permits, according to the publication.

Disney has been close-mouthed about plans for the new land, but it’s believed to include a Spider-man web-shooting attraction and a “Doctor Strange” show area, WDW News Today reports. The microbrewery may have an Ant-Man theme.

The new land, which replaces the former “A Bug’s Land” park at Disney California Adventure, is scheduled to open its first phase in 2020, with some expansions to follow, an official Disney Parks blog reports.





It will be anchored by the nearby “Guardians of the Galaxy” Mission: Breakout attraction, which replaced the former Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.





The “It’s Tough to be a Bug” theater closed in March to make way for work on the new land, with the rest of “A Bug’s Land” — based on the 1998 Pixar film “A Bug’s Life” — scheduled to close in late summer, the blog says.





A construction wall bearing the logo of Stark Industries, Iron Man’s company, has been erected to hide work on the project.





Marvel-themed lands also are in the works at Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland, the blog reported.





Seven of the top 20 grossing films of all time are Marvel films, CNBC reported. “Avengers: Endgame” has made more than $2.7 billion at the box office.





Disney purchased Marvel Entertainment for $4 billion in 2009, CNN reported.





