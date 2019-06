National Mar-a-Lago intruder Yujing Zhang heads to court in Fort Lauderdale June 12, 2019 12:04 PM

Yujing Zhang, the 33-year-old Chinese woman arrested for unlawful attempted entry of Mar-a-Lago in March 2019, was seen dressed in a gray jail jumpsuit with her arms and legs shackled as she was transported to the courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.