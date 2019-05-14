Coast Guard medevacs man off a Carnival Cruise Line ship

Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger 66 miles offshore Texas A Coast Guard Air helicopter crew hoisted a passenger from the cruise ship Carnival Dream approximately 66 miles offshore of Galveston, Texas, May 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Coast Guard Air helicopter crew hoisted a passenger from the cruise ship Carnival Dream approximately 66 miles offshore of Galveston, Texas, May 14, 2019.

A 57-year-old man had to be taken by medical helicopter off a Carnival Cruise Line ship Monday night, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Carnival Dream was 66 miles offshore of Galveston, Texas, it’s home port, when the duty flight surgeon recommended the medevac.

An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter hoisted and hauled the patient and a doctor to Scholes International Airport in Galveston, where emergency medical services personnel took over.

