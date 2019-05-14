Tim Conway’s many faces: From ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ to ‘SpongeBob’

Comedian Tim Conway of ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ dies at 85 Tim Conway, the stellar second banana to Carol Burnett who won four Emmy Awards on her TV variety show, has died, according to his publicist. He was 85. Conway died Tuesday morning after a long illness in Los Angeles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tim Conway, the stellar second banana to Carol Burnett who won four Emmy Awards on her TV variety show, has died, according to his publicist. He was 85. Conway died Tuesday morning after a long illness in Los Angeles.

Legendary comedian Tim Conway had a long career in film and television, from McHale’s Navy and The Carol Burnett Show up to more modern classics like 30 Rock and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Conway died a little before 9 a.m. Pacific time in the Los Angeles area Tuesday, People Magazine reported. Other outlets such as USA Today confirmed the death.

He won six Emmy’s over his long career: four for The Carolina Burnett Show and one each for guest appearances on “30 Rock” and “Coach,” according to the film website IMDB.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In a statement to USA Today, Conway’s daughter Kelly Conway said, “The love he gave us, and the laughter he gave the world will never be replaced but will be remembered forever.”

“He is at peace now but I will miss him every second of every day until we meet again in heaven. We knew he would have to leave us someday but that day came too soon,” she told USA Today.

“Conway was married to Mary Anne Dalton from 1961 until their divorce in 1978. He is survived by second wife Charlene Conway, whom he married in 1984, and seven children by Dalton, including KFI Los Angeles radio host Tim Conway Jr.,” according to Variety.