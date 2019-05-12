Dad lies about ‘missing’ daughter to speed up search for stolen car, Calif. cops say

Screengrab from Twitter

An Oakland, California, man told police Saturday night that a carjacker abducted his 3-year-old daughter in the back seat of his 2005 Mercedes Benz S430, KGO reported.

Officers issued a statewide Amber Alert for the missing child, but when they retrieved the stolen vehicle at 11:40 p.m. Saturday, she was nowhere to be found, KRON reported.

That’s because the girl, who police reported as safe at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, had been home with her mother the whole evening, KNTV reported.

The father “lied to police in hopes police would find car quickly,” the Oakland Police Department wrote on Twitter. The man, who was not named, has been arrested on suspicion of filing a false police report.

“Man that’s low,” read one comment on the police Twitter post.

OPD Investigators have arrested the father of the 3 yr old for filing a false police report. Earlier in the day the 3 yr old was w/ father, but at the time the vehicle was stolen the 3 yr old was safe w/ mother. Father lied to police in hopes police would find car quickly. pic.twitter.com/OhV4nDHTd9 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) May 12, 2019

