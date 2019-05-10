Lab owner suspected of falsifying paternity tests and drug screens, Alabama cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An Alabama lab owner is wanted on two arrest warrants after she was accused of forging paternity test results and drug screen reports, according to police.

Brandy Murrah, the 36-year-old Clopton woman who owns A & J Lab Collections, is wanted on forgery charges in Ozark after evidence suggested she falsified drug screening reports she gave to the Dale County Department of Human Resources, police said in a news release on Friday.

Murrah is suspected of forging “multiple other drug screening reports” she gave the county, police said.

The investigation into Murrah and her business in Ozark began May 2, after an allegation about “the altering and forging of drug test screenings and paternity tests by the business,” police said. Ozark police Sgt. Cody Evans said a Florida doctor tipped police off to the allegedly falsified tests, WDHN reports.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

A & J Lab Collections LLC was created in the South Alabama city — which is the seat of Dale County — on Aug. 23, 2017, the Dothan Eagle reports.

“My client is innocent until proven guilty,” said David Harrison, an attorney representing Murrah, according to the Eagle. “We are looking forward to going to court and I believe a lot of information will come out during court.”

Local police said they’re working with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Dale County District Attorney’s Office, and Dale County court and human resources officials.

The Eagle reports that there is “no indication of how many test results may be in question,” or what the allegedly falsified records could mean for cases involving paternity or drug tests.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and that more charges are anticipated.