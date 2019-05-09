High schoolers record rap video — to make the quadratic formula fun, SC district says

SC students turn math lesson into catchy rap song for teacher appreciation week These students from Spartanburg County School District Two in South Carolina found a unique way to show their math teacher she's appreciated: They wrote and recorded a rap song about the Quadratic Formula. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These students from Spartanburg County School District Two in South Carolina found a unique way to show their math teacher she's appreciated: They wrote and recorded a rap song about the Quadratic Formula.

A group of South Carolina students made a viral rap video — to teach a lesson about math.

The teenagers wrote and performed the algebra song as an assignment for Chesnee High School teacher Terri Kimbrell, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday from Spartanburg County District Two.

“Now this is how you show your Teacher she is Appreciated...taking her math lesson and turning it into the best rap ever written about the Quadratic Formula,” the post said.

The video, which was posted during Teacher Appreciation Week, had 19,000 views as of Thursday morning. It’s “getting a lot of attention and appreciation for the teacher and students’ creativity,” WYFF reports.

In the video, four students explain the quadratic formula, with lines about equations, parabolas and other math concepts. One student says the group is “making math fun and keeping it simple.”

School district spokesperson Adrian Acosta says the students’ teacher “certainly is feeling appreciated after inspiring her students to put together an awesome rap song about the quadratic formula,” per WSPA.