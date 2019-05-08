Police raid upscale LA home on illegal gun tip and find 1,000 weapons, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An early-morning raid at a home in a tony Los Angeles neighborhood revealed a trove of 1,000 or more guns — a collection so vast that authorities were sorting through the weapons well into the afternoon, according to local media reports.

Los Angeles police Officer Jeff Lee said local authorities and federal agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives carried out the search warrant around 4 a.m. on North Beverly Glen Boulevard near Sunset Boulevard, following up on a tip that came in reporting someone illegally making and selling weapons at the address, CBSLA reports.

Video footage captured from above the raid in the Bel Air neighborhood showed officers lining up countless weapons of all sizes on sheets laid down over the pavement, Patch reports.

Local TV station KTLA described the neighborhood as “an upscale area of multimillion-dollar homes,” and reported that property records said the five-bedroom home being searched has 8,200 square feet and is estimated — per Redfin — to be worth more than $7 million.

“So far over 1,000 firearms have been recovered,” said Lizeth Lomeli, another Los Angeles police officer, according to Patch.

A gun raid in Holmby Hills on N Beverly Glen yields over 1000 guns according to @LAPDHQ @KTLA pic.twitter.com/gBe4sVs5eq — Chris Gierowski (@tepall14) May 8, 2019

There were also thousands of rounds of ammunition at the residence, according to KABC.

Lomeli said she couldn’t say if anyone had been arrested in the ongoing investigation, Patch reports.

“This stemmed from an investigation of an individual who was selling illegal firearms and manufacturing illegal firearms,” said Lt. Chris Ramirez, according to NBC Los Angeles, which reported that one person was detained.