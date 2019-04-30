Trump threatens ‘full and complete embargo’ against Cuba for meddling in Venezuela

Venezuela’s Guaidó calls for uprising in video Interim president of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, called for a military uprising on April 30, 2019, in a video shot at a Caracas air base that showed him surrounded by soldiers and accompanied by detained activist Leopoldo López. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Interim president of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, called for a military uprising on April 30, 2019, in a video shot at a Caracas air base that showed him surrounded by soldiers and accompanied by detained activist Leopoldo López.

As his Cabinet members pledged the administration’s support for Juan Guaidó, President Donald Trump used his favorite bully pulpit to target the Cuban government for its role in Venezuela.

Trump warned of “a full and complete embargo, together with highest-level sanctions” against the Havana government if the Cuban military does not immediately cease operations “for the purpose of causing death and destruction to the Constitution of Venezuela.”

“Hopefully, all Cuban soldiers will promptly and peacefully return to their island!” Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

The sweeping threat by Trump is only the latest way the White House has reshaped Venezuela policy with an eye toward Cuba, or as some put it, the “Cubanization of Venezuela policy.”

Senior administration officials charge Cuban leaders with propping up the embattled Caracas government and say that leader Nicolás Maduro would be out of power if it wasn’t for the Cuban intelligence operatives who have enabled him to control restless Venezuelans and block efforts to replace him.

A senior administration official told McClatchy on Tuesday there has long been a need to strengthen implementation of the Cuban embargo, which had become weakened over the years.

“We haven’t spoken that way about Cuba in a very long time,” the official said. “These recent comments from the president are a very strong pivot against the Communist regime in Havana.”

The official warned they also send a message to Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega for his work backing the Venezuelan regime.

National Security Advisor John Bolton has called the three countries a Troika of Tyranny led by “clowns” and that the United States “looks forward to watching” their governments fall.

Speaking from the White House Tuesday, Bolton cited breaking Cuban influence standing between three top Venezuelan officials, including Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino, from fulfilling commitments to the opposition to help transition power between Maduro and Guaidó.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said U.S. intelligence showed that Maduro had been preparing to fly to Cuba on Tuesday, but was convinced by Russian officials to remain.

“He had an airplane on the tarmac, he was ready to leave this morning as we understand it, and the Russians indicated that he should stay,” Pompeo told CNN. “He was headed for Havana.”



