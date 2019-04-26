‘When you get too high and DM the cops.’ Georgia police share an odd Facebook message

Believe it or not, this is not a Florida man story, even though it sounds like it.

On Facebook Friday morning, the Henry County Police Department posted a screenshot of a message it had received on Facebook, ostensibly by accident, with the share text “When you get too high and DM the cops....”

“Time for some wake and bake,” read the message with smiling emojis and a green plant.





The response was likely not what the sender was expecting.

“Good morning, Emanuel! Do you live in Henry County, GA?”





Emanuel likely was writing someone who would have appreciated the old school expression, referring to smoking marijuana in the a.m.

Instead of not responding to authorities out of fear, Emanuel tried to play off the misstep: “Just jokes,” he wrote.

The department didn’t issue a warrant for his arrest; instead someone responded in a pretty cool way.

Amazingly, Emanuel disrespected law enforcement yet again with the cheeky comeback, “Don’t tell me what to do. Thanks!”





The department wrote back: “You have the right to remain silent.”





A Henry County Police Department spokesman, who was responsible for writing the individual, told the Miami Herald that officers were unclear if the message was intentionally sent to them.

“We’re not sure if this was a mistake or a failed attempt at humor,” he said.





Regardless, the move wasn’t prudent and immediately raised flags, said the officer.

“Depending on where this person is located, disclosing marijuana use to a law enforcement agency may be an unwise decision.”

So, Emanuel, if you’re reading this right now, you may want to step away from the keyboard.

“Arrestable or not,” continued the spokesman, “he probably should have just used his right to remain silent.”