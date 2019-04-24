A 70-year-old woman dies in 200-foot plunge off Grand Canyon as rangers race to help

See incredible, rare cloud inversion fill Grand Canyon like an ocean A rare weather phenomenon caused by warm and cold masses created a total cloud inversion that filled the entire Grand Canyon with clouds. It was captured on time-lapse video. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A rare weather phenomenon caused by warm and cold masses created a total cloud inversion that filled the entire Grand Canyon with clouds. It was captured on time-lapse video.

Rangers responding to a call for help Tuesday afternoon on the Grand Canyon rim couldn’t reach a 70-year-old woman who plunged 200 feet to her death in time, NBC News reported.

She had been walking 200 to 300 feet off a trail on the canyon rim, the Associated Press reported.

“She fell before we could undertake a rescue,” said John Quinley, a Grand Canyon National Park spokesman, according to the wire service.

Rescuers used a park helicopter to find the woman’s body below a rocky point near Pipe Creek Vista on the south rim following the 1 p.m. incident, KNXV reported. A team later recovered her body.

Park officials did not release the woman’s name or details on how she fell, according to the station.

Her death marks the third fatal fall from the canyon rim in 2019, The Arizona Republic reported.

On March 28, a visitor from Hong Kong fatally plunged off a 1,000-foot cliff while taking photos near the Grand Canyon Skywalk on the Hualapai reservation, which is not part of the national park, ABC News reported.

On April 3, a 67-year-old man fell about 400 feet to his death from the south rim near the Yavapai Geology Museum inside the park, according to the network.

One person died in a fall from the canyon rim in 2018, the Associated Press reported. About 12 people die on average each year in the park, officials said.

