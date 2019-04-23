Five things to know about Amazon’s partnership with Kohl’s stores for returns

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2018, fie photo, a Kohl’s sign is shown in front of a Kohl’s store in Concord, N.C. Kohl’s wants you to skip the post office and bring your Amazon returns to its stores. The department store chain says it will accept Amazon returns at all its 1,150 stores starting in July. AP Photo

Amazon customers will soon be able to drop off online purchases in person for return at Kohl’s department stores across the United States.

The two companies have been working together since 2017, with Kohl’s selling some Amazon products in more than 200 of its stores, CNBC reported.

Kohl’s has been accepting Amazon returns at 100 stores, and the new program will expand the service to the chain’s more than 1,150 stores across 48 states, according to a Kohl’s statement.

Here’s what you need to know.

What can you return?

Kohl’s will accept eligible products with or without a box, according to the company’s statement.

That means you can’t return items bought over Amazon from a third-party seller, but anything sent directly from an Amazon warehouse should be all right, Gizmodo reported.

How do returns work?

Just turn the Amazon product over to an employee at a Kohl’s store. The store will package and ship the product to an Amazon return center, which also saves the online retailer shipping costs by combining several returns into a single package, Fortune reported.

How much does it cost?

There are no surcharges or other fees for Amazon returns, the Kohl’s statement says.

When does it start?

Kohl’s plans to launch the Amazon returns program in July, according to the company statement.

How does it benefit Kohl’s?

“This new service is another example of how Kohl’s is delivering innovation to drive traffic to our stores and bring more relevance to our customers,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, in the statement.

