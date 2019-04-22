GoDaddy founder selling exotic Hawaii estate designed by Cher for $11 million. See inside

Cher designed it. GoDaddy founder is selling it. Take a look In 2010, Cher sold her Bali-style house inside Hualālai Resort that she had designed and decorated to Bob Parsons, the billionaire who founded GoDaddy and PXG/Parsons Xtreme Golf, It's listed again for $10.955 million. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2010, Cher sold her Bali-style house inside Hualālai Resort that she had designed and decorated to Bob Parsons, the billionaire who founded GoDaddy and PXG/Parsons Xtreme Golf, It's listed again for $10.955 million.

In 2010, Cher sold her Bali-style Hawaiian house, which she designed and decorated, to Bob Parsons, the billionaire businessman who founded GoDaddy and PXG/Parsons Xtreme Golf, for a reported $8.72 million.

Parsons is now selling the exotic, fully furnished house inside Hualālai Resort on the Big Island for $10.955 million.

While Cher is best known for her acting and singing, she’s had “an even more successful career as a real estate developer,” according to toptenrealesatedeals.com, a website that writes about real estate around the world. From Florida to California to Hawaii, Cher has designed and decorated a number of homes, including the gated resort house along with architect William Long.

“Contemporary meets exotic” is how toptenrealestatedeals.com describes the 9,446 square-foot estate. The open “pod-style” home at 72-122 Lau’eki Street features six ensuite bedrooms, four that open to private gardens for outdoor showering, according to the listing. The central pod includes the great room, dining room and master bedroom suite, “which all flow seamlessly onto the spacious covered lānai with adjacent infinity edge pool and spa, as well as breathtaking views of Maui,” the listing continues.

The buyer will have access to the resort’s shared amenities, which include tennis, golf, a swimming pool, private beach club, six restaurants and access to the Four Seasons Resort Hualālai.

A Savant smart home system remotely controls much of the home’s functions , including lighting, audio visual components, tiki torches and pool settings.





A virtual 3-D tour of the home can be found here.

As a closing gift for buyers, Parsons is throwing in an experience at Scottsdale National Golf Club in Arizona that includes a two nights’ stay at the Four Seasons Scottsdale, two custom sets of 14 PXG clubs, bags, two days of golf and a hosted dinner, according to Marin Magazine.

The listing agent is Rob Kildow, director of residential sales at Hualālai Realty, Kona-Kohala Coast.