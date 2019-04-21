Want to see where ‘The Pioneer Woman’ is filmed? Here’s how to tour for free

Dining With Denise: Pioneer Woman Mercantile a huge draw for tiny Oklahoma town (FILE VIDEO -- MARCH 14, 2017) Food Network star Ree Drummond’s Pawhuska, Okla., Pioneer Woman Mercantile has large crowds and cinnamon rolls, long lines and a lot of shopping. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO -- MARCH 14, 2017) Food Network star Ree Drummond’s Pawhuska, Okla., Pioneer Woman Mercantile has large crowds and cinnamon rolls, long lines and a lot of shopping.

Nestled about five miles down a gravel road in northern Oklahoma is The Lodge on Drummond Ranch, where “The Pioneer Woman” films her show for Food Network.

Tours of The Lodge are free, but they’re only available on certain dates throughout the year.

While on the tour, you’ll have the opportunity to see where Ree Drummond’s home cooking is filmed,in the building that also serves as her family guest house.

“You might also catch cowboys on horses, spring burning, calves being born, wild horses...and of course, Walter the Basset Hound, who snoozes on the couch during Lodge tours and thinks he owns the place,” Drummond wrote on Facebook last year.





To tour The Lodge, you first must pick up a free ticket at The Pioneer Woman Mercantile on Main Street in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. That’s where Ree and Ladd Drummond have their “destination restaurant, bakery and store,” home of comfort foods, pastries and souvenirs.

When you get to The Mercantile, “simply ask a Merc employee for a ticket/directions (to The Lodge) when you arrive.”

“Tickets are required for Lodge tours,” according to the website, and “visitors must go to The Merc the day of the Lodge tour in order to receive the Lodge ticket/directions (1 ticket per group.)“

While the tickets are free, they cannot be picked up in advance. You can only pick up your group’s ticket on the day of the tour.

“There is no limit to the number of tickets available on tour dates,” according to the website.

Here are the upcoming days you can tour The Lodge, from April through September 2019. On each available date, The Lodge is open to tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April:

April 22 & 23

April 26

May:

May 9, 10, 11

May 13 – 16

May 17, 18

May 20

May 24 & 25

May 27 – 31

June:

June 1

June 3 – 8

June 10

June 14 & 15

June 17

June 21 & 22

June 24

June 28 & 29

July:

July 1 – 6

July 8 – 13

July 15 – 19

August:

August 9 & 10

August 30 & 31

September:

September 2

More information can be found on The Pioneer Woman Mercantile website.