Teen slaps 70-year-old parking cop who cited her in handicap spot, Texas cops say

An 18-year-old woman was arrested in Houston on Tuesday after local authorities said she slapped the 70-year-old parking officer who ticketed her.

Deputies took Jade Williams of Richmond into custody on misdemeanor assault charges around 2:30 p.m., Constable Ted Heap’s Office said in a Facebook post about the incident on Thursday.

The man Williams is accused of attacking worked for the City of Houston’s Parking Enforcement Division, and had written her a citation for parking in a spot reserved for vehicles of people with disabilities in front of a restaurant on the west side of the city, according to the constable’s office.

Authorities said “multiple witnesses reported the victim was approached by three adults who were angry over getting a citation,” and that — as the situation escalated — Williams “slapped the parking enforcement worker in the face,” the Facebook post said.

The constable’s office said deputies arrested Williams without incident.

Williams has been released on $100 bond, according to online Harris County court records.