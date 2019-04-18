Trump responds with ‘Game of Thrones’ meme as attorney general releases Mueller report

The Mueller investigation into possible Russia - Trump campaign connection Robert Mueller is special counsel for the Department of Justice. He oversees the investigation into Russia's possible connections to the 2016 election and Trump campaign. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Robert Mueller is special counsel for the Department of Justice. He oversees the investigation into Russia's possible connections to the 2016 election and Trump campaign.

President Donald Trump sent out a single tweet just as U.S. Attorney General William Barr finished his press conference on the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion.

In a “Game of Thrones” style meme, Trump is seen with his back turned. “No collusion. No obstruction,” the image says. “For the haters and the radical left Democrats — Game over.”

Barr gave a press conference Thursday morning before the anticipated release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report. Barr said he will deliver the redacted report to Congress at 11 a.m. and then it will be released to the public.