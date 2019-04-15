Naked man stabs 88-year-old eating at McDonald’s with grandson, Calif. cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An 88-year-old grandfather was eating with his grandson at a McDonald’s in Palmdale, California, on Sunday when a naked man came in and stabbed the elderly man, deputies said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the naked man had crashedhis car into a nearby Carl’s Jr. fast-food restaurant moments earlier, then stripped and ran into the McDonald’s around 4:30 p.m., where he attacked the man, KABC reports.

A security guard, whom the unidentified man tried to confront as well, shot the naked attacker, according to KABC. The grandfather was hospitalized in stable condition and was expected to live, while the 29-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, KTLA reports.

“Security approached him and he tried to stab the security officer, and the security officer defended himself by firing his service weapon,” said security company owner Juan Paiz, KABC reports.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Deputy Tracy Koerner said the guard “fired at least one round, striking the suspect in the upper torso,” FOX 11 reports.

Paiz said that before the confrontation with the guard, the suspect had “apparently started stabbing several patrons,” KTLA reports.

The attempted attack on the guard — who was unhurt in the incident — occurred as the man tried to leave the McDonald’s, CBS LA reports.

Deputies said the knife involved in the attack was found at the crime scene, KTLA reports.

“I see a man standing right here,” witness Irvin Diaz said of the attacker, CBS reports. “And all I heard was ‘pop, pop.’ And I came over and saw this man on the ground. He was naked, holding his stomach.”

Authorities said they’re looking into whether the suspect was doing drugs or drinking before the incidents at the McDonald’s and the Carl’s Jr., NBC Los Angeles reports.