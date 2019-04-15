Trump’s advice to Boeing: ‘FIX’ and ‘REBRAND’ the 737 Max after plane crashes

Trump issues order to ground Boeing 737 Max planes President Donald Trump says the U.S. is issuing an emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft in the wake of a crash of an Ethiopian Airliner that killed 157 people. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Donald Trump says the U.S. is issuing an emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft in the wake of a crash of an Ethiopian Airliner that killed 157 people.

Offering advice to Boeing, President Donald Trump said the company should “FIX” and “REBRAND” the grounded 737 Max planes in a Monday morning Tweet.

Two of Boeing’s new 737 Max planes crashed in five months and killed almost 350 people. On Oct. 29, a Lion Air flight crashed shortly after takeoff. Then on March 10, an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed after leaving Addis Ababa. Both crashes killed everyone on board.

“What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name. No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know?” Trump said on Twitter Monday morning.

Investigators and lawyers for those who died say Boeing rushed the new plane to market and did not adequately train pilots on a new computer control system.





Lawsuits filed in recent weeks say there were problems with the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, MCAS, “which is supposed to stabilize the aircraft in flight.”

The software malfunctioned, pointing the plane’s nose down and the pilots could not override it before it was too late, the lawsuits say.

