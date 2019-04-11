Here’s how to stop Amazon employees from eavesdropping on your Alexa conversations

Amazon’s Alexa illustrates growing influence of artificial intelligence In the new book "Microtrends Squared," authors Mark Penn and Meredith Fineman write about the growing influence AI is having on our everyday lives. Amazon's Alexa is one example. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In the new book "Microtrends Squared," authors Mark Penn and Meredith Fineman write about the growing influence AI is having on our everyday lives. Amazon's Alexa is one example.

Amazon has confirmed that employees sometimes eavesdrop on people as they interact with its Alexa digital assistant — but there’s a way to block them from listening in.

The company employs “thousands of people around the world” to listen to people talk to Alexa via Echo speakers, Bloomberg reports. They listen to voice recordings captured in homes and offices, then transcribe and annotate the conversations.

Amazon confirmed that employees listen to recordings of people’s conversations with Alexa, CNN reported. The company says it masks the sources of the recordings and samples only a small, random number each day.

The annotated transcriptions are fed back into the software to try to help Alexa better understand and respond to voice commands, Bloomberg reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

But Alexa users can opt to disable the software allowing Amazon employees to listen to the recordings, CNBC reports. In the privacy settings on the Alexa app for iPhone and Android, there’s a setting to allow Amazon to use voice recordings to develop new features.

There’s also a setting to let Amazon use messages to improve transcriptions. Both buttons default to “on,” but Alexa users can open the privacy settings on the app and turn them off, CNBC says.

SHARE COPY LINK Software engineer Tal Goldfus was creeped out by his Amazon Alexa device when it started laughing unprompted while he was having a conversation. Goldfus then asked Alexa to replay the sound and captured it on video. Goldfus shared the video on Twi