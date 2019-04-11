National

Here’s how to stop Amazon employees from eavesdropping on your Alexa conversations

Amazon has confirmed that employees sometimes eavesdrop on people as they interact with its Alexa digital assistant — but there’s a way to block them from listening in.

The company employs “thousands of people around the world” to listen to people talk to Alexa via Echo speakers, Bloomberg reports. They listen to voice recordings captured in homes and offices, then transcribe and annotate the conversations.

Amazon confirmed that employees listen to recordings of people’s conversations with Alexa, CNN reported. The company says it masks the sources of the recordings and samples only a small, random number each day.

The annotated transcriptions are fed back into the software to try to help Alexa better understand and respond to voice commands, Bloomberg reported.

But Alexa users can opt to disable the software allowing Amazon employees to listen to the recordings, CNBC reports. In the privacy settings on the Alexa app for iPhone and Android, there’s a setting to allow Amazon to use voice recordings to develop new features.

There’s also a setting to let Amazon use messages to improve transcriptions. Both buttons default to “on,” but Alexa users can open the privacy settings on the app and turn them off, CNBC says.

Don Sweeney

Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.
