Arizona family killed grandma in 2017, kept cashing her monthly checks, cops say

Arizona police discovered a 77-year-old woman’s decomposed body on Tuesday, and her daughter and granddaughter admitted to killing her two years ago, according to police.

Officers went to Sandra Aven’s home in Prescott on Tuesday morning after a “concerned citizen” reported that Aven hadn’t been seen in some time, according to a police news release.

Next-door neighbor Briar Aven, the missing woman’s 24-year-old granddaughter, told officers her grandmother was “out of town and unavailable,” police said.

But the story Briar told had “several inconsistencies,” as did the story offered by Briar’s mother, Tara Aven, who is the 46-year-old daughter of the missing woman, according to police.

Police said the women gave officers “information that caused officers to enter into the residence to check on the victim,” which is where they discovered “a body of an obviously deceased person.”

Police said the body hasn’t been identified but had signs of trauma and will be handed over to medical examiners, Reuters reports.

In later interviews with both women, they confessed to killing Sandra Aven toward the end of 2017, according to police. Officers said the women also admitted that “upon the victim’s death, they began cashing numerous monthly payment checks belonging to her.”

Police said both women would be taken to the Yavapai County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and evidence tampering. Online jail records said they were each booked shortly after 3 p.m. local time.

Officers “will remain on scene as this very active investigation unfolds,” police said in the news release. Police did not suggest a motive on Tuesday. Anyone with further information in the case is asked to contact Prescott police.