Baby wild horse on NC’s Outer Banks takes name of terminally sick woman, group says

The first wild horse born this season to a herd of North Carolina mustangs now has a name — and it comes from a “very special person,” according to a group that works to protect the animals on the Outer Banks.

The little one is named Renzi, after a terminally ill woman who took her dream trip to the Outer Banks at the same time the horse was born, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said Thursday on Facebook.

“Melissa Renzi suffers from several terminal conditions and has been in hospice care since 2017,” the post said. “Seeing the wild horses of Corolla was on her bucket list, and thanks to friends and the local community, that dream became a reality.”

During the vacation last week, a local hotel offered a discounted price on the woman’s room, and another business “gave Melissa a beach wheelchair to use,” the Corolla group said.

Melissa and her husband, Jim, plan to return to see the foal named for her, according to the post. The horse fund in a post later Thursday announced Renzi is a boy.

Renzi was born March 31 to a herd of horses thought to have descended from a group that arrived in the 16th century, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund says. The animals are “roaming freely” in the northern part of the barrier islands, according to the group.