Foxes in the trees? Proof some climb with ease is caught on NC camera traps

Foxes climb trees? NC camera trap catches one in the act North Carolina’s camera trap program, NC Candid Critters, has captured images of a gray fox climbing a tree with ease. Gray foxes have “primate-like” wrists and paws like a cat, say experts Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North Carolina’s camera trap program, NC Candid Critters, has captured images of a gray fox climbing a tree with ease. Gray foxes have “primate-like” wrists and paws like a cat, say experts

It’s unnerving enough to know snakes can fall out of trees, but now comes evidence that some foxes in North Carolina can climb trees with an unexpected speed and agility, too.

North Carolina’s camera trap program, NC Candid Critters, posted images a few days ago showing a gray fox scuttling up a tree in a matter of seconds.

Not jumping or pulling itself up, but actually climbing, like a monkey.

“Yes, I think people would be surprised to know that,” Dr. Stephanie Schuttler told the Charlotte Observer. Schuttler is a research associate at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“Although some dog species can jump into trees on low branches, they can’t climb up a straight trunk like the gray fox can,” she continued. “I believe the raccoon dog is the only other canid that can climb trees.”

Canids is the family of animals that includes “foxes, wolves and domesticated dogs,” according to PETA.org.uk. The raccoon dog is a a “small mammal indigenous to East Asia,” says the site.





The gray fox’s tree-climbing skill developed over centuries of evolution, which gave it “primate-like flexible wrists and cat-like paws with long, curved claws,” says Biographic.com.

As a result, gray foxes can hunt in trees, house themselves in trees and even “drag heavy objects” up into trees, such as the corpses of things they intend to eat, according to the site. (That’s yet another creepy thing to fall out of trees.)

Biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the gray fox’s climbing ability is helping them endure the state’s coyote population boom. Red foxes, a species that came here with European settlers, can’t climb and are increasingly “displaced” by coyotes, say state officials.

The image of the fox climb is just one of many unusual sights the state camera trap program has caught in recent years, including photos of a few large and small animals that can’t be easily identified.

Among the strangest was a photo of a deer and a raccoon appearing to kiss in November 2018. It’s still a mystery what the two were up to in the dark.

SHARE COPY LINK The black and white images, taken in Hyde County, North Carolina show the black bears rolling in a jumble of black fur with teeth bared and claws swinging. The images have been pieced together to create a 14-second clip of the height of the battle

SHARE COPY LINK A North Carolina “swamp park” has posted a video explaining how alligators survive in a frozen pond and it’s both creepy and bizarre. The cold-blooded devils essentially allow themselves to be frozen in place, with their noses just above the surfa