Rebel the ‘lucky pup’ rescued 2 days after apartment fire in Virginia, officials say

When a Virginia college student returned to her apartment building after a destructive fire, she “heard a familiar bark,” WTVR reports.
It was Rebel, the dog Kayla Marie Blake adopted from a shelter three years ago, according to the station.
Firefighters called Rebel “one lucky pup” and said they were surprised to make the rescue, which happened two days after flames raged through Blake’s apartment complex, the Harrisonburg Fire Department posted Saturday on Facebook.
The dog was the second to be rescued from an apartment complex near James Madison University, which experienced a five-alarm fire Thursday, according to the fire department and WHSV. Another pooch was found in an apartment’s bathtub, WHSV said in another report.
Firefighters said on Facebook that the people living in the apartment complex were “safely evacuated.” The fire, which was caused by “smoking materials,” displaced 40 people, WHSV reports.
Two days later, Blake, a James Madison student, returned to her apartment building, according to WTVR. She worried if her dog Rebel was hurt and called firefighters to help out, the station said.
“Rebel was the only salvageable thing in the room,” said Blake, per WTVR. “I’m just happy I have my best friend back. The rest can be replaced.”
Not all pet owners were reunited with their animals, the Daily News-Record reported. One cat was found dead in the building, according to the newspaper.
