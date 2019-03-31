Swordsman in pirate costume, MAGA hat slashes man outside roller rink, S.F. cops say

A man in a pirate costume and a red “Make America Great Again” hat shouted anti-gay slurs at passers-by outside a San Francisco roller rink Friday night, KRON reported.
Then the man’s cap fell to the sidewalk as another person passed him outside the Church of 8 Wheels, prompting him to draw a sword and slash the other passer-by, KGO reported.
“It was a sword, it was two feet long,” rink owner David Miles Jr. said, KNTV reported. Miles said the other man had flipped off the attacker, who slashed him across the hand.
“I don’t think he realized how bad he got cut, because he chased this guy almost a full block down the street,” Miles said, according to the station. “He was just bleeding like a horse.”
Police are seeking the attacker in the incident, which took place at 9:50 p.m. Friday, KGO reported. The injured man is expected to recover.
Church of 8 Wheels customer Scott Sweeney said the man brandished a sword at him and his girlfriend outside the rink shortly before the attack, KRON reported. Sweeney said the man shouted homophobic slurs.
