Yikes... ever seen a ‘pollen wave?’ Here are some tips for avoiding the yellow misery

A helicopter flies low over pine trees in a Georgia wildlife area, kicking up clouds of yellow pollen, the video shows.

“Pollen anyone?” The Georgia Department of Natural Resources asks, sharing the video on Facebook. “Check out the pollen wave stirred up by a prescribed burn helicopter.”

The helicopter was flying over the West Point Wildlife Management Area, according to the post, near the border with Alabama about 70 miles southwest of Atlanta.

Pollen season in the South is here, with cars, roads and everything else covered in a layer of the yellow stuff, leaving people praying for a rainy day just to get the sneeze-inducing allergens out of the air.

The video from Georgia is a special kind of horror movie for a certain season in the South.

Here are some tips reduce allergies this pollen season:

“Stay indoors on dry, windy days. The best time to go outside is after a good rain, which helps clear pollen from the air,” the Mayo Clinic says.

Pollen counts are highest in the morning, so avoid going outside, the clinic says.

Get someone else to mow the lawn and do outside chores, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Wear a pollen mask if you need to do outdoor chores that will kick up pollen, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

Change your clothes and take a shower after being outside, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America says.

Do not hang laundry to dry outside, according to the AAFA.

Start taking allergy medicine early before you start to feel symptoms coming on, the ACAAI says.

Keep doors and windows closed at home and close car windows, according to ACAAI.

Use a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter to get pollen out of your house and put a HEPA air filter in your bedroom to clean the air while you sleep, the Mayo Clinic says.