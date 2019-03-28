Can you buy CBD at your local CVS or Walgreens? It depends on where you live

Two of the biggest drugstore chains in the United States, Walgreens and CVS, will start selling CBD products in select states, according to media reports.

Cannabidiol, commonly known as CBD, comes from the hemp plant, a cousin of the marijuana plant, according to NBC News. “Marijuana is high in the psychoactive chemical THC, while hemp is rich in CBD, the non-psychoactive component of cannabis,” which has been touted for a number of potential health benefits, NBC reports.

CVS Pharmacies will sell CBD products in eight states, according to NBC: Alabama, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and Tennessee.

CNBC reports Walgreens will sell CBD patches, sprays and creams in nine states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New Mexico, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vermont.

CVS Health is already selling CBD products in some states, USA Today reports. Spokesman Mike DeAngelis said the pharmacy will sell CBD as “creams, sprays, roll-ons, lotions and salves,” though not as edibles.

“We are not selling any CBD-containing supplements or food additives,” DeAngelis said, according to USA Today.

“After a thorough review and analysis, we will be offering certain products containing Cannabidiol (CBD) in nearly 1,500 Walgreens stores in select states,” Brian Faith, Walgreens spokesman, said in a statement to the Chicago Tribune.

“This product offering is in line with our efforts to provide a wider range of accessible health and wellbeing products and services to best meet the needs and preferences of our customers,” he said, the newspaper reports.

Stores selling CBD products have begun cropping up around the United States, and CBD is becoming big business. According to Yahoo Finance, “The Hemp Business Journal estimates that sales generated by the hemp-CBD market will grow from $390 million in 2018, to one worth approximately $1.3 billion by 2022.”

That growth is thanks in large part to the new Farm Bill. The 2018 Farm Bill, Yahoo reports, means “hemp and its derivatives are now treated as agricultural products rather than controlled substances.”

People can take CBD in a number of ways, according to Consumer reports, “That includes pills, oils, balms, vaping devices (like e-cigarettes), and edibles, including gummy bears, honey, coffees, and alcoholic beverages, among others.”