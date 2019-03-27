Paratrooper dies in car crash on North Carolina military base, officials say

A 23-year-old U.S. Army paratrooper died in a car crash on a North Carolina military base, and an investigation into the fatal wreck is underway, the military said Wednesday in a news release.
Michael Faulkenberry, a specialist in the 82nd Airborne Division, was killed after a “privately-owned vehicle accident” at about 7 p.m. Monday on Fort Bragg, the military said.
Col. Jason Curl, of the Second Brigade Combat Team and 82nd Airborne Division, said in the release Faulkenberry showed dedication.
“His passing is a tragedy that strikes at the heart of us all,” Curl said, per the military. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow Paratroopers.”
Faulkenberry started at Fort Bragg in December 2016 and received several medals, including the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, in his almost three-year military career, according to the release.
His assignment was in the “1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Abn. Div.,” the military said.
