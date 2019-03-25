Firefighters grab dogs from burning California building, then do CPR, video shows

California firefighters’ job wasn’t over this weekend when they rescued two dogs trapped in a burning building — first responders then had to perform CPR to save one, firefighters said.

Crews from several fire engines in Richmond, California, were called to an apartment fire in the East Bay city on Sunday, the Local 188 Richmond Firefighters union wrote in a Facebook post.

Video of the ensuing rescue, which was posted by the union, shows one responder searching the building to find a dog whose cries can be heard in the recording.

Flames are visible in the background, and smoke fills the frame.

“Dog coming out,” the firefighter says after finding the animal.

The firefighter then rushes through smoke and darkness out of the building, video shows.

At the end of the clip, a firefighter can be seen performing CPR on a small dog. CPR continued “until the dog was fully breathing on its own,” rescuers said.

“The coordinated efforts of all crews on scene made this rescue and resuscitation possible,” the local union wrote in the Facebook post sharing the video, which had been viewed more than 1,000 times as of Monday afternoon. “The family was beyond happy that this was able to happen.”

Firefighters said the two dogs didn’t suffer burn injuries, though they were impacted by the smoke.