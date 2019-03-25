Sandy Hook dad may have killed himself days after 2 Parkland survivors die by suicide

The father of a child who was killed during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting may have killed himself, police said.

This news comes just days after two survivors of the Parkland school shooting died by suicide.

Jeremy Richman, 49, was found dead after police were called to the Edmond Town Hall in Newtown, Connecticut, at about 7 a.m. March 25, the Newtown Police Department said in a release posted to Facebook.

Officers were called to the building, where Richman has an office, to investigate a suicide.

“The death appears to be a suicide, but police will not disclose the method or any other details of the death, only to state the death does not to appear to be suspicious,” the release states.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted Monday, police said.

Richman, of Newtown, was the dad of Avielle Richman, one of the victims in the Sandy Hook tragedy, police confirmed. He is also the founder of “The Avielle Foundation.”





Avielle was 6 years old when she was killed during the school shooting on Dec. 14, 2012, according to the foundation. Nineteen other students and six staff members were killed that day in the Newtown school.

Following his daughter’s murder, Richman helped start the foundation to “fund research exploring the underpinnings of the brain that lead to violent behaviors, and to foster the engagement of communities to apply these insights and build compassion,” the foundation’s website says.





“This is a heart breaking event for the Richman family and the Newtown Community as a whole, the police department’s prayers are with the Richman family right now, and we ask that the family be given privacy in this most difficult time.” Lt. Aaron Bahamonde said in the release.



