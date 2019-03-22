What if an astronaut floats away, and more odd questions NASA got during space walk

NASA invited the world to ask questions Friday during a live-stream of the first spacewalk of 2019, and experts may have gotten more than they bargained for via #AskNASA.

Hundreds of questions poured in on Twitter, as Americans Anne McClain and Nick Hague worked for hours in zero gravity to ”swap old nickel-hydrogen batteries with new lithium-ion batteries” on the International Space Station, NASA wrote.

And nothing appeared sacred, including what astronauts do to keep us from hearing them sneeze and yawn — or... other things — during a space walk and what they get paid.

Some of the questions were answered by NASA experts live during the broadcast, like: What happens if the tether breaks?

As you watch this morning’s spacewalk, here’s how to keep track of which astronaut you’re seeing:

@AstroHague – no red stripe on spacesuit legs

@AstroAnnimal – red stripe on spacesuit legs



Watch the action live now and ask ?s using #AskNASA! https://t.co/Ux72wXMl08 — NASA (@NASA) March 22, 2019

It turns out they have a small jet-powered gas pack with thruster to be used “in the highly unlikely event that an astronaut would become untethered.”

Worth noting is the fact that North Carolina native Christina Koch, an N.C. State grad, is set to be part of the “first-ever spacewalk with all-female spacewalkers” on March 29, says NASA.

Thirty-five years after the first woman performed a spacewalk, astronauts Christina Koch and Anne McClain will be conducting the first ever all-female spacewalk aboard the International Space Station.

Here are some other examples of strange questions NASA got during Thursday’s spacewalk, some of which NASA answered live during the broadcast:





1. What do you do if you get an itch while in a space suit, and do astronauts train to endure itchiness?

2. “What snacks do the astronauts/cosmonauts have aboard the space station?”

3. “Address the rumors: Where are the stars?!”

4. How long does it take to put a space suit on? (45 minutes, says NASA.)

5. Do the astronauts “have sunrise and sunset like we have on Earth?” (“They pass in and out of daylight and darkness every 45 minutes,” a NASA expert said)

6. How do astronauts track time in space? (“The astronauts set their clocks to GMT, or Greenwich Mean Time. They are also exploring how living in space impacts their perception of time,” said NASA.)

7. “Is there such a thing as a bad weather day in space? Or is any every day fine to schedule a space walk?”

8. Do astronauts need sunglasses? (No, they have protective visors on their helmets, says NASA.)

9. “Serious question: How the heck do they overcome the reality there is nothing around them but mostly black? How do you not get lost mentally in the sea of just nothing?”

10. “How come we can watch live events from space, but I can’t watch “Judge Judy” on my dish when it rains?”

11. “Why do we call it a space walk when the astronauts can actually float there?”

12. “Are the astronauts able to mute microphones at their end, or will every sneeze, yawn, etc., be transmitted?”

13. “Do the astronauts ever take a restroom break during the spacewalk? Is it possible to pee and eat, when you make a spacewalk?”