Nickelodeon’s ‘All That’ to return with Kenan Thompson, and ’90s kids are freaking out

Are you ready for a reboot of Nickelodeon’s “All That?”
Nickelodeon announced in a Thursday press release that it plans to bring back the show under the direction of former cast member and current Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson.
The children’s television network announced that the show, which first aired in April 1994, will feature a “new cast of kids alongside original cast members.”
“All That,” along with other shows such as “Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader,” will start airing this summer, the press release says.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Specific details about the reboot remain sparse — but that hasn’t stopped ‘90s kids from forming their own heated opinions.
Some people on Twitter couldn’t contain their excitement.
While others were already thinking about which cast members should make a triumphant return.
Or why not try out for the show yourself?
A few made one thing clear: Nickelodeon shouldn’t mess with the show’s theme song.
However, many were skeptical that the reboot could do the original justice.
And some just weren’t sure what to make of it.
As the debate continues, Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins told Variety that he sees great potential in the reboot, which will include “a sort of mash-up of some old sketches and a lot of new sketches.”
“We think there’s a great opportunity to find the next pool of stars. We want to bring the show back in a real fun way,” Robbins said, according to Variety. “This summer, we are going to bring back a lot of the original cast and the cast through the years, and let them introduce the new cast of ‘All That’ to the world.”
Thompson told Variety that being at the helm of the reboot “means everything to me.”
“It was my first job that I ever had,” he said, according to Variety. “It gave me an opportunity.”
Comments