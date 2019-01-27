Bomb squad called to Florida Taco Bell after couple brings grenade they fished up, cops say

A couple fishing for precious metals in a Central Florida river found a WWII-era hand grenade — and brought it to Taco Bell before calling 911, according to police.

The couple spoke to dispatchers just after 5 p.m. Saturday from a Taco Bell on East Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, where they had gone with the grenade in the trunk after fishing it up with a magnet from the Ocklawaha River, police said in a Facebook post.

A police report said the couple, both 35, had the device in a five-gallon bucket filled with other scrap in the back of their Toyota Camry — and the woman said it was “recognized to be a hand grenade” by her boyfriend, the Ocala StarBanner reports.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad responded to the emergency call and evacuated the Taco Bell, police said.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

In an update to the Facebook post, police said the device “has been verified as an authentic WWII hand grenade.”

Ocala Police Department

“The bomb squad removed the grenade without incident and advised it would be disposed of properly,” the department said. “Taco Bell has reopened.”

There weren’t any reported injuries, according to the StarBanner.

Police said the vintage explosive was taken 17 miles from where it was fished up to the Taco Bell, according to ABC News.

The Taco Bell was only closed for two hours, ABC reports.

Magnet fishing — which the couple was doing when the device was discovered — “is known as a treasure hunting hobby that also cleans up the environment,” the Orlando Sentinel reports.





The couple was not identified by police.