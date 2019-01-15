Video captures toddler falling out of a moving vehicle

A motorist was driving on a busy road in Mankato, Minnesota on Jan. 14 when he found something he wasn’t expecting: a child strapped into a car seat lying on the street.
A video posted on social media shows how the car the child had been traveling in doesn’t stop and continues off down the street as the driver comes to the toddler’s aid.
Police said the child fell out of her mother’s car because the safety seat in which she was sitting had not been secured properly. Police and ambulance staff who attended the scene found the child to be uninjured. The girl’s mother may face charges of child endangerment, local media said.
The dashcam footage, posted on Facebook by the driver, Chad Cheddar Mock, has gone viral and has reached almost half a million views in one day.
