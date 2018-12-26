National

Ready to join the jet set? Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is one way

By Howard Cohen

December 26, 2018 10:47 AM

Mega Millions Christmas gift?

Nope. The Grinch kept that one.

But some lucky person could be a candidate for a profile on a rebooted “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.” “Lifestyles of the Nouveau Rich,” perhaps?

That’s because Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $348 million since no one won Tuesday’s night’s $321 million drawing in the national lottery game.

The Christmas numbers in case you haven’t checked: 2, 8, 42, 43, 50 and the Mega Ball was 6.

Friday’s drawing — which has a cash option of $210 million — is at 11 p.m.

In October, the nation was gripped in Mega Millions mania because the jackpot had soared beyond a billion dollars.

Impatient to get your “champagne wishes and caviar dreams” off to an earlier start?

Wednesday night’s 11 p.m. Powerball drawing jackpot is $294 million with a cash option of more than $177 million.

