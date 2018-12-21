Watch the Grinch get ‘arrested’ by Nebraska police as cheering schoolchildren look on

Disaster averted!
The Grinch was foiled in his attempt to steal Christmas joy, Nebraska police say, and they have the video evidence to prove it.
The video shows officers with the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office bringing the green thief to justice as students at Creek Valley Elementary School in Chappell look on in excitement and bewilderment.
The footage was shared by Creek Valley Public Schools on Facebook, where it received more than 700,000 views.
Children huddle up to the schoolyard fence as the Grinch runs past with a bag of stolen toys draped over his shoulder on Dec. 19, the video shows. Just as the Grinch starts to sprint away from the school, the sound of police sirens grows louder and louder.
“Tackle him!” a boy is heard yelling.
“See ya later, Grinch!” another shouts.
A police cruiser drives past the children and toward the Grinch, who tries to flee but is trapped by another cop car. With no escape in sight, the Grinch puts his hands in the air as a sign of surrender — and then is placed inside the police cruiser, the video shows.
“I think it was a team effort,” a girl says.
The officers were met with a round of applause.
The Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to show off its latest arrest. It wrote, “Christmas is safe kids!”
“Thanks to all of our watchful elementary school students, the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office was able to apprehend the Grinch today as he made his rounds through Big Springs and Chappell,” police wrote. “Deputies will be sorting through and stolen presents and returning them to their rightful owners!”
There’s no word on when the Grinch is expected to appear in court, or if his dog Max will bail him out.
The community response to the video on Facebook has been largely positive.
“Those kids will remember this for the rest of their lives,” one person wrote on the Creek Valley Public School’s post.
While some had some suggestions for next year’s arrest — if the Grinch is willing to come back for round two.
“I was hoping Santa would jump out of the police car to confiscate the bag and deliver gifts to the kids,” another commented.
