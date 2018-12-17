Watch this inventor’s trick package shoot glitter and fart spray at porch thieves

Angry over a package theft, this YouTuber designed a contraption that would administer vigilante justice — and record it all on video.

Engineer Mark Rober said in a video posted on YouTube Monday that he concocted the plans for a package hiding a glitter bomb and fart spray seven months ago, after a package went missing on his front step. Security footage revealed it had been stolen by a pair of thieves, Rober said.

“They’re just going around the neighborhood, making an afternoon of this,” Rober said, explaining that police told him trying to catch them would be a waste of time. “I just felt like something needs to be done to take a stand against dishonest punks like this.”

That’s where his invention came in. Beyond the fart spray and glitter, the package included four phones, which each had a camera pointing outward so they’d capture video of the thief who opened the package, Rober explained.

Rober is far from alone in his package theft woes: Packages have been disappearing from porches across the United States at alarming rates as e-commerce has boomed. It’s gotten bad enough that Amazon is teaming up with local law enforcement in some states to put dummy boxes on door steps as part of a sting to catch thieves, the Associated Press reports.

Others have taken matters into their own hands. Some have hidden animal poop or dirty diapers inside packages, while another woman created a glitter trap with a spring, as McClatchy reported last week.

That glitter trap was much more rudimentary — and less smelly — than Rober’s.

“You can clear a room with one spray of this stuff,” Rober said of his fart spray in the video.

But it wasn’t just included to torment the thieves’ nostrils.

“We keep repeating five sprays every 30 seconds until they throw the package out of their car or house — before they realize there’s four phones inside,” Rober said. “This increases our chance of finding it because we always know the package location at all times, due to the GPS on the phones.”

When Rober left the package on his own doorstep — and on a friend’s — the results were about as satisfying as you might expect.

“No way,” the first thief says, after he’s been sprinkled with fine glitter and fart spray in his car. “Dude, look at my car. Dude, everything. Oh my God.”

The cameras pan over the man’s legs, shoes and car interior — all coated in glitter.

Watch the video below to hear Rober explain how he built it, and to watch the aftermath:

The video had been viewed more than a million times within a day.

TechCrunch reports that the person who helped Rober build the device, Sean Hodgins, posted a video explaining how the project was engineered.

Rober has millions of YouTube followers and has made headlines before for building a humongous super soaker and more. He also appeared in a Jimmy Kimmel segment on April Fool’s Day pranks.