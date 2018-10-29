First 3 people to help treat synagogue shooter were Jewish, hospital president says

The man accused of killing 11 people in a synagogue after shouting “Kill all the Jews!” was cared for by medical staff of that religion.
Dr. Jeff Cohen, President of Allegheny General Hospital, said the first medical staff to provide aid to 46-year-old Robert Bowers were three people of the Jewish faith, reported ABC News affiliate YourErie.com.
Cohen, a member of the Tree of Life synagogue that was attacked, called it “ironic” in another interview with CNN’s Alex Marquardt.
“He’s taken into my hospital and he’s shouting ‘I want to kill all the Jews’,” Cohen told ABC. “The first three people taking care of him are Jewish.”
Bowers, released from the hospital on Monday morning, faces 29 charges after police say he stormed into the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill, Pennsylvania, according to TribLive. Eleven people were killed, police say, and six were injured. Four of those hurt were police officers.
Cohen told ABC that he and his staff didn’t question providing care for Bowers.
“We are here to take care of sick people. We’re not here to judge you,” he told ABC, according to a transcription from Fox News. “We’re not here to ask ‘Do you have insurance or do you not have insurance?’ We’re here to take care of people who need our help.”
Comments