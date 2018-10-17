Street-fighting bucks get caught on Ohio police dash camera video

Ohio police officers’ dash camera was in the right place at the right time early Wednesday morning to capture a minutes-long street fight.

But the combatants weren’t people — they were two deer, video from the incident shows.

Timestamps on the Blue Ash, Ohio, police footage show the video was recorded over several minutes around 2 a.m. in the Cincinnati suburb.

“Normally, BAPD would not tolerate fighting in the street,” the department wrote in a Facebook post sharing the video, which has been viewed more than 40,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon. “We thought it was best to let nature take its course in this instance.”

At points during the fight, the bucks push and shove against each other — their antlers locked together — on the grass, video shows.

The deer also force each other in and out of the otherwise quiet street, which is illuminated by street lamps.

“Looks like nobody had the ‘Bros before does’ chat with these bucks,” one Facebook commenter wrote in response to the video.

Eventually, the street fight came to an end and the deer parted ways, WKRC reports.

Deer mating season in Ohio begins in mid-October, according to state wildlife officials.

Aggressive behavior and conflict between bucks grows more common as bucks begin courting does each year, Texas parks and wildlife officials say. Battles may cease after just one rush or could drag on for as long as 20 minutes.