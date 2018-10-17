Dying woman’s wish was to see a lighthouse for the first time — then get McDonald’s

When EMTs took a terminally ill woman to a lighthouse to fulfill her dying wish, even the dreary weather seemed to cooperate.
Johnathon Bobbit-Miller, public relations contact for the Brewster Ambulance Service, said it had been a “cloudy, windy day” on Monday when workers took 55-year-old Laura Mullins to see a lighthouse in person for the first time ever, according to CBS.
“The rain actually stopped as soon as we took her out of the ambulance,” Bobbit-Miller said, according to CBS.
Mullins is a patient at Kindred Hospice, which is located about an hour away from the Scituate Lighthouse in Massachusetts, according to WHDH. The woman has no family in the state as she is originally from Ohio, the newspaper reported, so she asked her nurse Beverly Bellegarde to help her find a way to see an actual lighthouse. The nurse reached out to the ambulance service, CBS reported.
And on Monday, her encounter with a lighthouse finally happened, according to WCVB. Mullins called it “a dream come true.”
Her room is filled with photos and miniature toys of lighthouses, according to CBS, and Bobbit-Miller said her “face was glowing” when she finally got to see what a real-life one looks like.
She was joined on the trip by her nurse and a chaplain, who performed blessings during the hour-long visit at the 200-year-old lighthouse, according to WHDH.
Bobbit-Miller said it was an emotional scene that had tears flowing down people’s faces, according to The Patriot Ledger.
“As the hospice nurse and the EMTs held the patient’s hand, tears fell from their faces once they had surprised the patient and rolled her in the stretcher from the ambulance up to the lighthouse, where she could see it up close and see and hear the waves hit the rocks on this fall afternoon,” he said, according to the newspaper.
And after, the EMTs took Mullins to McDonald’s so she could enjoy one of her favorite fast food meals, The Patriot Ledger reported.
The whole trip will be free for Mullins, Bobbit-Miller told CBS.
“These EMTs didn’t have to do this,” he said. “They could have said no. They felt compelled to make this wish come true.”
