Dog ‘cannot recover’ and is set to be killed after man used it for sex acts, Colo. judge says

An Aurora, Colorado, man was sentenced to six months in jail on Tuesday after pleading guilty to using his dog for sex acts.

His dog was sentenced to worse.

Aurora spokesman Michael Bryant said that Bubba, the male Akita mix who was the victim of his owner’s sex acts, was to be euthanized on Tuesday, the Denver Post reports.

Frederick Manzanares, 51, pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty last month after he and his former girlfriend were accused of having sex with the dog, according to the Arapahoe County district attorney. Manzanares forfeited ownership of Bubba following his arrest, and the dog was taken to the Aurora Animal Shelter, prosecutors said.

“Bubba is not doing well at all,” Arapahoe County Deputy District Attorney Amy Ferrin said in court Tuesday, describing the dog as more and more aggressive, the Post reports.

The judge agreed.

“This dog cannot recover,” Judge Cheryl Rowles-Stokes said as she sentenced Manzanares, the Aurora Sentinel reports. “The most likely outcome for the victim is going to be death, and the court cannot ignore that.”

Manzanares and his girlfriend, 49-year-old Janette Solano, were arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty in March, prosecutors said.

The animal abuse came to light after police responded to a domestic violence call involving the couple last year, KDVR reports.

Police said that Solano told officers she was jealous of Manzanares’ relationship with the dog, and that she and Manzanares had begun fighting because she didn’t want to have sex with the animal, KDVR reports.

A police affidavit said Manzanares had a “sex chamber” for the dog and had been sharing bestiality videos, forums and literature with Solano, according to KDVR. Police said they found videos of both Manzanares and Solano having sex with the animal.

Solano also told authorities that Manzanares would spray “dog hormones around the trailer” to arouse their pet, and would send her pictures of the dog while she was working, along with text saying “He’s thinking of you. ;),” Patch reports

The shelter’s manager explained Bubba’s concerning behavior in a letter.

“The dog has exhibited unpredictable behavior, and shows signs of aggression towards veterinary services staff, volunteers, community service workers and staff members that the dog is not especially familiar with,” Jenee Shipman wrote, according to the Denver Post. “It is my opinion this dog is not a safe adoption candidate or transfer candidate based on the history, kennel behavior and continued increase in aggression observed daily.”

Solano pleaded guilty the animal cruelty charges in the case, but will not serve jail time, the Post reports. Manzanares was also sentenced to two years of probation.

“I know those desires are morally wrong and they will never manifest themselves again,” Manzanares said at his sentencing, where he asked the judge for — and was denied — the chance to help rehabilitate the dog, according to the Post.

Bubba was renamed “Biscuit” after the couple forfeited the dog.

“I accept full responsibility for my actions in this case,” Manzanares said in court, the Sentinel reports. “… It was never my desire to make … Biscuit suffer. I do care for him.”