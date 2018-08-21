Mom put a camera in daughter’s apartment. It captured an unwanted guest, police say.

If it wasn’t for security footage, Angel Eichhorn says, police wouldn’t have caught the 18-year-old accused of breaking into her daughter’s apartment and standing over her sleeping roommate on early Sunday morning.
Eichhorn shared a video on Facebook that she says shows Michael Irvin entering a room at the The Vue apartment building near the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Police say it appears the man entered through an unlocked door to gain entrance to the woman’s apartment, according to 4029TV.
Police say additional video from Eichhorn’s security camera shows he went inside a room with a sleeping woman inside, according to 5NewsOnline. Only a small portion of her video has been made publicly available.
Police say Irvin confessed to standing over the sleeping woman for about 20 minutes in total, according to 4029TV, and that he exposed himself.
He also admitted to masturbating as he watched the woman, according to 5NewsOnline.
According to KNWA, police say Irvin lifted up the woman’s blanket, causing her to wake up. He then ran out of the apartment, KNWA reported.
There was a break-in at another room in the apartment building the following day, police say, according to KNWA. Another woman said she woke up on Monday morning to a man in her bedroom, who ran away and appeared to steal $400 worth of electronics, KNWA reported the police as saying.
As Eichhorn’s video made the rounds on social media, police arrested Irvin on Monday night and charged him with residential burglary, voyeurism and theft of property, as reported by 5NewsOnline. Irvin told authorities that he never made physical contact with any of the women, according to KNWA.
The Vue reminded residents in a statement to “take steps to protect themselves and their belongings by making sure all doors and windows in their home are locked at all times,” according to 4029TV.
Eichhorn, whose video has been shared nearly 7,000 times, told McClatchy in a statement that “without the camera he wouldn’t have been caught in this case.”
Now, she says, her family has a new goal.
“Our focus has shifted to making sure Michael Irvin remains in jail, he has no place living free,” she wrote to McClatchy. “It is very clear that he had nothing but bad intentions entering my daughters apartment.”
