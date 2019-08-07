Nation & World
USA Today headquarters evacuated after gun threat
USA Today headquarters in McLean, Virginia was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after police received reports of a man with a weapon, the latest in a series of violent threats across the nation in the wake of shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
The Fairfax County Police tweeted the threat shortly after noon, minutes after the gunman was reported. USA Today reported the evacuation.
No violence has been reported as of 1:25 p.m. Police are searching the building for the man, and officials had no further information on the incident.
A reunification center has been set up for those affected by the evacuation at the McLean Hilton.
The threat comes one day after announcement of a merger between Gannett, which owns USA Today, and GateHouse. The resulting company will be the largest newspaper chain in the country.
It also comes one day after a Florida man was arrested for threatening to open fire in a Walmart and an Illinois man was arrested for threatening to shoot up a McDonald’s “like El Paso.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
