A Miami man became a millionaire at the start of March. And all it took was a little luck

Florida Lottery names winners in the $1 million and more range. Florida Lottery

A Miami man marked March 1 as the day he became a millionaire thanks to his winning the Florida Lottery Mega Millions.

If Felipe Castell picked the Mega Ball number, too, he would have had another $750 million. But why be greedy?

Castell’s five matching white ball numbers for the Jan. 15 game was good enough to net the 69-year-old a cool million. Castell becomes one of more than 3,000 people in the state to win $1 million or more since the Florida Lottery launched in 1988, according to the lottery.

According to lottery officials, Castell bought his ticket at at the Tom Thumb convenience store at 18400 SW 177th Ave. in Miami. He redeemed the winning ticket Monday at a Florida Lottery Gainesville district office.

Tom Thumb collects a grand as a bonus for selling the $1 million Mega Millions ticket.

Mega Millions bowed in 2013 and has given out more than $719.5 million in prizes to 55.2 million players, according to the Florida Lottery. The next drawing is at 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, with an estimated $43 million jackpot.

In November, the Florida Lottery said contributions to education in the state topped $38 billion since 1988, according to a CBS4 report.