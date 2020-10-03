Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

The new Florida Lotto will have bigger prizes, but the ticket will cost you more

Getty Images

Come Oct. 8, one of the most popular and iconic games of the Florida Lottery will change.

Lottery officials announced they have improved the Florida Lotto and that a renewed version of the game will be introduced to the public next week. Additionally, the Lotto will have a new logo.

The changes promise gamblers heftier prizes and better odds at winning, the Lottery said in a news release.

However, the prices of a Lotto ticket will increase from $1 to $2, the same cost of a Powerball or Mega Million ticket.

“Some of the exciting new features players can expect to see include a prize multiplier on every ticket, a new prize level for matching 2-of-6 numbers, and a new add-on feature that gives players the chance to win up to $250,000 in additional cash prizes for $1 more,” the Lottery said in a news release.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next
Profile Image of Daniel Shoer Roth
Daniel Shoer Roth
Daniel Shoer Roth es un galardonado autor, biógrafo y periodista con 20 años en la plantilla de el Nuevo Herald, donde se ha desempeñado como reportero, columnista de noticias y actual productor de crecimiento digital. También es coordinador de AccesoMiami.com, una guía sobre todo lo que necesitas saber sobre Miami, asuntos legales e inmigración.
  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service