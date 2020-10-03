The new Florida Lotto will have bigger prizes, but the ticket will cost you more

Come Oct. 8, one of the most popular and iconic games of the Florida Lottery will change.

Lottery officials announced they have improved the Florida Lotto and that a renewed version of the game will be introduced to the public next week. Additionally, the Lotto will have a new logo.

The changes promise gamblers heftier prizes and better odds at winning, the Lottery said in a news release.

However, the prices of a Lotto ticket will increase from $1 to $2, the same cost of a Powerball or Mega Million ticket.

“Some of the exciting new features players can expect to see include a prize multiplier on every ticket, a new prize level for matching 2-of-6 numbers, and a new add-on feature that gives players the chance to win up to $250,000 in additional cash prizes for $1 more,” the Lottery said in a news release.

