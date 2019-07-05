$5 lottery ticket nets Miami man a dream jackpot — $1 million

Did you win the lottery? Here’s what to do next Did you win the lottery? Congratulations! It's time to keep a low profile and think about what to do with the money. These steps may help you! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Did you win the lottery? Congratulations! It's time to keep a low profile and think about what to do with the money. These steps may help you!

A Miami man turned his $5 investment in a scratch-off ticket into a dream $1 million lottery win.

David Montalvo, 55, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 Gold Rush Classic scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

Montalvo picked up his prize Tuesday at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee in the form of a one-time lump-sum payment of $705,000.00.

David Montalvo from Miami turned $5 into $1 MILLION playing the GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game! RETWEET to congratulate him! pic.twitter.com/PFrQ6SoDz2 — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) July 3, 2019

He purchased his winning ticket from a Publix at 15750 SW 72nd St., near Kendale Lakes, the Florida Lottery said. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 scratch-off game launched in January and offers more than $200.5 million in prizes, including 32 top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.