$5 lottery ticket nets Miami man a dream jackpot — $1 million
A Miami man turned his $5 investment in a scratch-off ticket into a dream $1 million lottery win.
David Montalvo, 55, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 Gold Rush Classic scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.
Montalvo picked up his prize Tuesday at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee in the form of a one-time lump-sum payment of $705,000.00.
He purchased his winning ticket from a Publix at 15750 SW 72nd St., near Kendale Lakes, the Florida Lottery said. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $5 scratch-off game launched in January and offers more than $200.5 million in prizes, including 32 top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.
