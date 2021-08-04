Your love life or your money? On the radio, this Miami psychic could see what was coming

Jill Dahne, around the age of 10, with her mother, Micki Dahne, on a radio show. Photo from Miami Herald archives.

Long before the days of tarot cards or apps that let your zodiac signs shed light on your future, psychic Micki Dahne was telling Miami radio listeners what was on the horizon.

She also became popular by predicting major events, cracking open murder cases, locating missing people and reuniting families.

Dahne, who was once called the nation’s only “Jewish-mother psychic,” predicted snow in Miami in 1977, earthquakes in California and even the downfall of the Nixon administration and she was also contracted by Ellis Rubin to help pick the jury and helped him win his cases, according widespread media outlets — all of which happened. She hasn’t always been on target, though. She predicted health problems would force Ronald Reagan to pass the presidency to George Bush which didn’t happen, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Dahne died July 10 at the age of 89.

In addition to local radio where she was heard on WIOD in the 1970s, she worked for the National Enquirer for 29 years and consulted Court TV’s Psychic Detectives, made rounds on talk shows and held seances and also had her own radio show and television line. At one time, she also charged $175 per hour for telephone readings, according to Herald archives.

Here are six things to know about psychic Micki Dahne:

She had a sign at a young age

Micki Dahne, who grew up in New Jersey as Maxine Blumenthal, realized she had the talent when she was 10. Her first premonition was the attack on Pearl Harbor, according to an interview she did with Light Force Network. She had a vision of firecrackers surrounding pearls and a feeling of devastation, and later that day she heard the news of the bombing at Pearl Harbor.

She also knew who was calling the landline at home before the phone would even ring, but her mother began to get upset that she could see the future so she learned to keep quiet.

Not your average ’70s psychic

Dahne was the first psychic to have a call-in number for horoscopes on live television in Miami causing a lot of phone traffic — she got 80,000 calls per minute in South Carolina and broke the phone lines in three countries — and got a warning from Southern Bell to give the phone company a heads up next time she was running her show, according to Legacy.com.

She was known for being trendy, attractive and a woman of the time, which drew TV producers to her, and her face appeared on many supermarket tabloid covers.

She had a theatrical air about her, which made her telling fortunes entertaining to watch and drew television producers to her. Dahne even once walked off the Larry King Show on the radio in Miami, which got her significant attention.

Dahne was “mind-tingling, rib-tickling, amazingly accurate super-psychic,” according to a book written about her called “Micki Dahne: ESP Is Chicken Soup.”







It runs in the family

Micki’s daughter, Jill Dahne, also has the gift. Mom brought her daughter along with her on tours.

When she was in seventh grade, Jill predicted a terrorist attack in Washington, D.C., and was soon named “Most Amazing Teenage Psychic” by Ripley’s Believe It or Not, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Hallandale Beach advertising firm TMR Multimedia hired Jill as its “in-hour psychic advisor for new business development” in 2004, according to Miami Herald archives. She sat at the table during client meetings and gauged what clients’ hesitations about closing the deal would be, and would interject to address them.

Also known as the “Love Psychic,” Jill helped single men over 55 pick bachelorettes on the one-episode pilot dating game show “Senior Prom,” which aired in 2010.

Jill’s son, Jimmy, also has the gift, the family told the Miami Herald. Jill even made a prediction for American Idol judge Katy Perry when her son was a contestant on the show.

Micki also predicted Jill’s marriage, according to the Chicago Tribune. It’s every kid’s nightmare: admitting your mother was right, but Dahne got it right. When her daughter was 17, Micki figured out who Jill would wed 14 years down the road.

She had a connection to celebrities — living and dead

Fame wasn’t foreign to Micki Dahne. Her father was an owner of the cinema company that later came to be known as Warner Brothers, according to the Washington Post.

But she blazed her own trail.

She spent 29 years predicting what was going to happen to celebrities and other public figures for the National Enquirer, who gave her a nickname: “Amazing,” according to Miami Herald archives. The tabloid even sent her on a national tour.

Among her celebrity predictions? That Dolly Parton would would have emergency surgery for a possible life-threatening ailment related to a ruptured breast implant, and that she would survive the procedure. (Dahne was right: the country legend made it through the procedure in 1992 and is still very much around.)

Dahne famously held a seance with her daughter, Jill, after the death of Elvis Presley in 1977. During the seance, for which Presley’s relatives were present, Jill put her hands over her eyes and said, “They’re hurting! Why are my eyes hurting?” His relatives confirmed that, unknown to the public, Presley had suffered from an eye condition.

Many big names turned to her for advice

Presidents Harry Truman, John Kennedy and Richard Nixon, as well as former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger reportedly asked her for advice, according to Miami Herald archives.

Micki Dahne’s death

Dahne was laid to rest on July 26 at Temple Beth El Memorial Garden in Fort Lauderdale, according to her obituary on Legacy.com. She had three children and six grandchildren.