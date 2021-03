Carol Zuckerman died on Friday, leaving behind 10-year-old daughter Lacey. Courtesy of Charles Zuckerman

She was a free spirit, a devoted teacher and a single mom who adored her one and only daughter 10-year-old Lacey.

Carol Zuckerman, a Davie resident who taught first grade at Aventura Waterways K8 Center, died in her sleep Friday while at home battling the coronavirus. She was 56.

Her family and friends were still reeling from the news Sunday.

