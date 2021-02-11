Longtime Broward politician Joe Varsallone dies from lung disease

Joseph “Joe” Varsallone in 2001. Miami Herald.

In his nearly three decades of serving on the Margate Commission, Joseph Varsallone tackled finances, addressed redevelopment and supported programs for seniors.

“They are the stars of the place,” Varsallone said in a 2006 Miami Herald story about Margate providing services for seniors. “Without them, it wouldn’t be Margate.”

Varsallone, who went by “Joe,” “Uncle Joe,” “Mr. Mayor” or “Mr. City Commissioner,” died on Feb. 8 from lung disease that he had been fighting, his son Jim Varsallone said. Joe Varsallone was 88.

He was born in Waterbury, Connecticut. Before his long career in South Florida politics, Varsallone served his country by joining the U.S. Marines and fighting in the Korean War.

Then-Cpl. Varsallone saw combat and carried a field telephone box communicator, his son said. The Marine earned a Purple Heart, Korean Service Medal, U.S. Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the United Nations Service Ribbon and the National Defense Ribbon. He was most proud of his service, sporting a tattoo on his arm showing his love of the Corps.

Around 1974, Varsallone moved to Margate with his family. He’d call the city home for the next 40 years, and he worked to make change by enveloping himself in the political world. He became an active member in the Broward Democratic Club. From the 1980s to 2013, he served the City of Margate government for 28 years. He served as mayor four times and six times as vice mayor. He also served as a city commissioner.

In his politics, Varsallone saw the city and its people’s needs as key. In a 1995 article he told the Herald, “We have to make sure that businesses that do come to our city stay in our city... I don’t want to leave a legacy to my children of additional taxes.”

Speech-making is a pivotal skill in a politicians career, and while Varsallone had a love for it, his methods were a bit unorthodox.

“He would not write anything. Impromptu,” his son said. “He would just take the mic and go. He had a booming voice, ‘I do not need a microphone.’”

Varsallone also actively cared for and aided the people he served and lived next to for years. “Joe helped the senior citizens and enjoyed their meetings and lunches and dinners; their ceremonies for their residents,” his son said. “School functions, clubs, civic, social — anything to support the residents and try to make Margate a little better.”

In 2013, Varsallone retired from the Margate commission after more nearly three decades of service.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that in his farewell speech, he said, “Thank you to all the citizens of Margate for allowing me to serve with this illustrious commission, and the commissions before, for the past 28 years. We, and I’ve always said ‘we,’ it’s not ‘I,’ have made a difference.”

Family are asking those who wish to honor “Joe” Varsallone to donate to Wounded Warriors, Paralyzed Veterans of America and other established organizations whose mission is to help veterans.

Varsallone is survived by his wife Barbara; his daughter Maria; two sons, Bob and Jim; two sisters-in-law; four grandchildren and their spouses; seven great-grandchildren; nine nieces and nephews and their spouses; 17 great-nieces and nephews; eight great-great nieces and nephews; and faithful German Shepard-Husky Luke.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 19 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1501 N. Alafaya Trail in Orlando. There will be no viewing, and attendance will be limited. Masks and social distancing will be required.

A private funeral service for family will be held at the U.S. Veterans Cemetery in Palm Beach in March 1. The service will be available online to view at a later date due to pandemic restrictions.