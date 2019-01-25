Florence Knoll Bassett, world-renowned design leader and Miami resident, dies at 101

Florence Knoll Bassett, second from left, stands with President Bush, center, and other recipients of the National Medal of Arts of the year 2002 in the Oval Office of the White House. The award honors individuals and organizations who have made outstanding contributions to the arts in the United States. From left to right, George Jones, singer and songwriter; Knoll; Trisha Brown, dancer and choreographer; Ming Cho Lee, painter and stage designer; Uta Hagen, actor and educator; Bush; Louise Hirschfeld, who accepted the award on behalf of her late husband Al Hirschfeld, artist and caricaturist; Smokey Robinson, Jr., singer and songwriter; Philippe de Montebello, museum director; and Lawrence Halprin, landscape architect and environmental planner. PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS ASSOCIATED PRESS