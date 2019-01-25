Florence Knoll Bassett, world-renowned design leader and Miami resident, dies at 101

Florence Knoll Bassett, a giant in the world of modern design and architecture, died Friday in her Coral Gables home. She was 101.
Knoll was taught by Finnish architect Eliel Saarinen and the German-American architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. She worked with Bauhaus architects Walter Gropius and Marcel Breuer, revolutionizing the world of design.
Knoll ultimately designed the interiors of CBS, Seagrams and Look magazine offices in New York and the Heinz Co. headquarters in Pittsburgh. With her first husband, Hans Knoll, she established Knoll International, a firm known for its seamless package of design, manufacturing, textiles, graphics, advertising and presentation.
Her work is represented in the Smithsonian, the Louvre, the Museum of Modern Art and the Met. In 2003, President George W. Bush presented her with the nation’s highest award for artistic excellence, the National Medal of Arts.
Born Florence Margaret Schust on May 24, 1917 in Michigan, Knoll — her friends called her Shu — became an orphan at age 12. Her love for architecture and design started when her guardians took her on boarding school tours. Kingswood School for Girls in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, which Saarinen designed, immediately compelled her with its beauty, her family said.
Knoll became a widow in 1955 when Hans Knoll died in a car accident in Cuba. Already a partner in his business, she succeeded him as president of Knoll International and held that position until 1960, gaining worldwide renown during a time when that was highly unusual for women in that field. She remained Knoll’s design director until 1965. That’s when she decided to retire and start a private practice in Florida, according to her family.
In 1958, Knoll married Harry Hood Bassett, a longtime Miami civic leader and one of Florida’s most prominent bankers. After a 33-year marriage, he died in Vermont in 1991 after a long battle with cancer.
Knoll, a pioneer and entrepreneur, was best known for creating the clean, simple and modern look of the country’s postwar corporate office. That same zeal for organization and simplicity translated into her personal life too, her friends and family say.
When Knoll first moved into her Gables home, “she made a furniture plan, arranged the pieces and never rearranged it, ever,” said Beth Dunlop, a longtime friend and former Miami Herald architecture critic.
Knoll’s stepson, Harry H. Bassett Jr., concurred, adding that Knoll was known to create diagrams when entertaining guests, clients or dignitaries.
“All the plates looked exactly the same,” Bassett said. “She wanted to present in her mind a very organized, and of course tasty, way. There was the issue of color and texture, and then of starches and proteins. She was brilliant, a perfectionist.”
Knoll is survived by her stepsons Harry Jr. and Patrick Bassett, stepdaughter Maia Marcq✓ (daughter of Hans Knoll), and nine grandchildren.
A decision on services had not been made as of Friday evening.
