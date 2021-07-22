Starting Sunday, the Miami Herald will be giving you more

Not long after I arrived in Miami this year, I was welcomed into the home of a local couple and greeted by South Florida professionals, business owners, activists and community leaders. Some were avid Miami Herald readers who could tell me the very day they became subscribers and why they have remained loyal.

Some were occasional readers, usually prompted by an interesting headline or social media share. A few were critics of our local coverage with strong viewpoints on what would make us better - because they cared.

As they introduced themselves they talked about what connected them to South Florida and what makes this such a special place. They had one question for me: What does success look like at the Miami Herald?

I’ve been asked this several times since that night. For the most part, my answer hasn’t changed. Success at the Miami Herald requires a newsroom with strong community connections. It is consistent journalism excellence through accountability and public service reporting. It is the recognition and awareness of our rich local diversity and culture, and it is acknowledging that we are community and collaborative partners in diversity, equity and inclusion. It is meeting readers where they are with the content that they need. And, it is us being here to inspire and entertain.

These are not just words I cobbled together on the back of a napkin. These are the markers and expectations that I believe the Miami Herald must build its success on.

But I know this takes more than words. The old saying, “actions speak louder…” couldn’t be more true in this regard.

We are committed to being better and to delivering the value our readers deserve. So we are taking action and will be making some changes. For years, newspapers around the country have had to cut back on content. Beginning next week, the Miami Herald will begin giving you more.

On Sunday, July 25, we will deliver a reimagined Miami Herald that showcases more of our exclusive, in-depth journalism and rich storytelling that is both useful and valuable. In print, we will be adding more pages and more engaging content. The paper will also feature a fresh design, new features and coverage that gives you more of what you expect from us, providing insights that keep you well informed.

Our new features will give you a look back and review of the week that was along with a useful look ahead. And that’s not all. Be on the lookout online for more interactive graphics, video, audio, highlighted visual journalism and even easily accessible documents that take you deeper into the coverage. We’ll also use QR codes to connect our readers to expanded digital coverage and additional updates at MiamiHerald.com and miami.com. Using QR codes in the newspaper will be as easy as the ones you use to read a menu at a local restaurant. In fact, one of the codes we share will give you all the information you need on some of the area’s best and newest restaurants.

Our goal is to provide you with more news and information you can only find in the Miami Herald, reporting from our journalism experts, including business, environment and health coverage.

You can always read our latest breaking news coverage at MiamiHerald.com, and now, the print edition will become a more thoughtful product that better connects you to our communities and deepens your awareness and understanding of important local issues.

We know what we need to do to be successful and every day we try to deliver on that mission. We recently asked readers: How satisfied are you with our local news coverage and how can we improve?

Many said they were satisfied with our coverage. But we also heard from those who want more - more diverse voices from our communities, more local and state content, more local business coverage, and more highlights from neighborhoods on positive aspects of our communities. One reader wrote that a “hometown newspaper” is successful when it “covers local dinner table issues.”

Many of you said you want to read more about what’s happening in specific communities around the region that we don’t cover often enough.

You also encouraged us to continue to go deep with our accountability and investigative journalism. We will continue to deliver in-depth local journalism on topics that expose issues, protect the public’s right to know and moves conversations forward. And, we are committed to delivering this coverage across all of our engaging platforms through print, digital, newsletters and multimedia experiences.

We’ve heard you and promise to keep listening. Your feedback makes us better. Look for opportunities to connect through virtual community listening sessions as well as occasional reader surveys.

The Miami Herald has a rich history of strong local news coverage that we will continue to build on. We need and thank you for your ongoing support.